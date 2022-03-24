A circuit judge and a longtime healthcare provider will be honored on Sunday for their work in providing healing and promoting hope.
The National Hook-up of Black Women of Volusia County is holding its second annual luncheon in honor of Women’s History Month. It is a
national charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of families through arts, culture, health wellness, education and human service programs.
The event takes place at 3 p.m. March 27 at Bethune-Cookman University’s Center of Civic Engagement, 740 W. International Speedway, Daytona Beach.
The local organization’s Women’s History Month honorees are Judge Joan Anthony and Francene Barnes. Anthony was elected in 2020 to the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court, which includes Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties. Barnes is being honored for setting up a free healthcare clinic that served the less fortunate in the area.
This year’s theme for the luncheon is Providing Healing and Promoting Hope.
“It is both a tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic,’’ Sandra Strapp, the chapter’s foundering president said. “It’s also a recognition of ways that women of all cultures provided healing and hope throughout history.”
Strapp says that these kinds of events are important because of what women faced in the past.
“Women in the past were not allowed to rise. Now women are given opportunities and it’s time to recognize their accomplishments,’’ she added.
Tickets to the luncheon are $25 and can be purchased by sending an email to nhbwvolusia@gmail.com.
