The National Hook-Up of Black Women (NHBW) will convene in Daytona Beach for its annual meeting April 20-23 at the Plaza Resort and Spa, 600 North Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.
The national president is Bettye Austin Gavin, a native of DeLand who now resides in Chicago. The event is being hosted by the Volusia County Chapter, chaired by Dr. Joanne Pinkston McDuffie and co-chair Maxine Mann. Sandra Strapp is the president of the Volusia County chapter.
Each year, NHBW recognizes the service of the 21 chapters in the United States for the fulfillment of the mission to improve the lifestyle of women and their families through arts, education, health initiatives, cultural, and social justice programs.
This year, two events will be open to the public to support the mission.
A gala to recognize community-based partners for their support of the NHBW is on Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. The cost to attend is $55, which includes a dinner and entertainment featuring LA Robinson and Streetlife.
On Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m., NHBW will host the Fannie Lou Hamer Tribute & Awards Breakfast. This year’s honoree and keynote speaker is Judge Shirley A. Green, the first Black woman elected as a Volusia County judge. Proceeds from the breakfast will support scholarships for high school graduates and women returning to college. The cost to attend the breakfast is $45.
Both events will be held at the Plaza Resort and Spa in Daytona Beach.
The gala tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com, NHBW President’s Gala. For reservations for the Fannie Lou Hamer Tribute and Awards Breakfast, email nhbwtreasurer@gmail.com.
All reservations must be received by April 15.
For more information, send an email to nhbwvolusiamedia@gmail.com.
