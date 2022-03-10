National recognition for radio legends

Larry Steele and Glenn ‘Horatio’ Walker will be inducted this year into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame.
Two legends in radio with local ties will receive one of the highest career honors that one can receive.
Glenn “Horatio” Walker and Larry Steele, whose real name is Harold Ford, will be inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony will take place in the Emerson Theater on the campus of Harris Stowe State University in St. Louis, Missouri on Oct. 3.
“I am shocked. I didn’t really believe it. Ford called and told me. I am being inducted with friends. I didn’t expect it. I’ve been in radio for a long time,” Walker told the Daytona Times.
Steele related, “It’s been a long road for me. I’ve had a genuine career. I was never looking for awards. I am just humble and very happy that this happened while I am alive.”
The National Black Radio Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization established in 2010 that acknowledges the contributions of personalities and pioneers that shaped African American radio nationally.
Longtime radio careers
Walker is currently an adjunct professor of mass communications at Bethune-Cookman University and the general manager of WRWS LPFM and WBCC AM.
Steele is the operations manager at WELE 1380 The Cat.
Both have WPUL AM 1590 ties. Steele was the station manager and Walker was a consultant.
“I’ve known Ford for 40 years. He seems to go everywhere I go,” quipped Walker.
Walker also is the former voice of the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats marching band and former general manager of the university’s AM radio station WBCC.
Steele is a longtime radio on- air personality, program and station manager.
They both recognize the challenges of being successful in radio, especially for African Americans.
“You have to prove yourself. I started out as a dubber, dubbing commercials before digital days. They never trusted African Americans in big slots, whether midday or afternoon. It took a minute before Blacks were doing major shifts,” expressed Steele.
“Racism is still there. We often don’t want to deal with it. Blacks are underpaid and not paid top dollar as our other media counterparts. Our talents are undervalued unless you got the top ratings.’’
Walker added, “It’s difficult. There is a lot to learn and a lot to do. You can get a degree but the work is hands-on. It takes time – three to five years –before you know what you’re doing.”
The road to success
Walker shared that he was one of the few who started “in pop radio instead of Black radio.
The key is it’s a lifestyle, it’s not a job. You must love doing it and want to do it. It’s difficult. It’s more than turning on a microphone and talking,” he said.
Steele used Tom Joyner as a success story, trailblazer and an example of how hard it is for Blacks to succeed in radio.
“If Tom didn’t have the numbers that he did at WJCW in Chicago and the demand that he did, we never would have had an African American morning man. Tom took over everybody’s show and became bigger than life,” explained Steele.
“Others came after him. We now have comedians on the air and non-radio people who have done well like Ricky Smiley and Steve Harvey. We’ve done well, but we still aren’t there where we should be with more in the business.”
Walker started at WBCC
Walker’s career dates back to 1978. He was the student manager, then general manager of WBCC at Bethune-Cookman.
He has worked for Motown Records as national director of Black College Radio & Promotions, regional promotions manager as well as marketing and promotions manager.
In addition, he was a columnist for Jack the Rappers Mello Yellow; program director and operations manager at WDOQ-FM in Daytona and a radio personality at WDAT 1380 AM in Daytona.
Walker noted, “It’s crazy and amazing at the same time how far my career has come.”
Steele started in 1976
Steele’s career in radio goes back to 1976. He has been station manager at WTMP 1150 AM and WTMP 97.5 FM in Tampa as well as WPUL AM 1590 AM in Daytona.
He was program director at WDIA 1070 AM in Memphis, Tennessee; WALR Kiss 104.7 FM and WVEE V-103 FM, both in Atlanta; and WZHT Hot 105.7 FM in Montgomery, Alabama.
Steele did morning shows on WDIA in Memphis, KMJM Magic 108 FM in St. Louis, Missouri; WHBQ 560 AM in Memphis, Tennessee; and WNOX 990 AM in Knoxville.
“I had no idea where I was go- ing or wanted to do. I wanted a job in radio. I wanted to be on the radio. It took 12 years for me to get to Black radio. WDIA was my first Black radio station and the biggest in Memphis. We replaced a legend A.C. Williams, who was a household name and it was tough,” Steele added.
For more information on the National Black Radio Hall of Fame, visit nbrhof.com.
