Discover how New Smyrna Beach’s past is preserved and future is fashioned when the city’s Development Services Department hosts an open house from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in the James W. Hathaway Commission Chambers at 214 Sams Ave.
Following a brief introduction by Assistant City Manager Ron Neibert, there will be opportunities to ask questions about anything from an individual project to the citywide Comprehensive Plan and share thoughts on how to improve processes at stations featuring Planning, Engineering, Building, and Code Compliance staff.
For more information, contact Development Services Coordinator Stephanie Ferrara at sferrara@cityofnsb.com or 386-410-2835.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.