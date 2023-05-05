Some residents disapprove of the location; calling it an eyesore
There is a new structure towering over the skyline and scenery at 700 Heineman in Daytona Beach, right in the back of Suburbia Park.
The City of Daytona Beach is having a new five-million-gallon water tower built at the site. Five million gallons of water is enough to fill seven and a half Olympic size swimming pools.
Wharton-Smith, Inc. is the contractor building the $12.4 million facility.
Construction began in January and is expected to be completed early in 2024.
The purpose of the tower is to increase the city’s drinking water capacity.
Residents displeased
However, there are residents in the area that don’t like it or want it there.
Ricky Durias lives near the park and the tower.
Durias told the Daytona Times, “I don’t like it. We already had drinking water. It won’t benefit us. I think it will benefit the hospital. We had a tower there before, which they took down. It also takes away spaces where kids played at in the park.”
Another resident in the area who was taking a walk on a recent morning also voiced his displeasure with the tower.
“It’s sad. It’s plenty of us in the neighborhood who don’t like it or want it. It is not a water tower. A water tower goes straight up. That is a small water plant.
I think it is reclaimed water, which is treated then put back into the supply. They should have told us that it would be this size,” said Morgan Durr.
“It also takes away from the park and the area kids had to play. It was a beautiful park. It is an eyesore right now. They could have bought the property next to the park and put it there.”
‘Best available location’
Meanwhile, city officials are aware but say the tower is necessary and needed.
“Every community must have an appropriately located water tower. It is a critical component of our infrastructure,” said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.
The site was selected because it is centrally located and was previously used for an elevated storage tank so larger underground pipes are already in place.
“While we explored other options, this is the best available location for the replacement of a water tower that was previously located there before,” said Henry.
The need for additional drinking water storage was identified in the city’s 2018 Water Master Plan. In subsequent years, staff members oversaw design of a new drinking water storage tank, evaluated locations for placement and secured funding options.
The new tank will double the storage capacity of the city’s water supply. Currently, there are three storage tanks at the city’s water treatment plant on LPGA Boulevard, holding five million gallons of water.
The water kept in the new tank will provide an emergency water supply during peak demand periods including when water is needed for fire suppression, there is a power outage at the plant or during the day when usage is high.
Another factor contributing need to the city’s need for drinking water is growth.
The city now has a population of 78,000.
“This was planned long before our population growth and there was always a tower there. This one has been insulated from the park in the rear.
While it is much larger, it doesn’t encroach upon the newly configured and updated park,” stated Henry.
The $12.4 million project is being funded by a Florida Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund low-interest rate loan which includes $1.7 million in principle forgiveness upon completion of the program.
Residents can expect the following during construction:
- Access to the construction location will be off of Clyde Morris Boulevard to avoid impact to the surrounding residential neighborhood and park.
- Suburbia Park should remain open and accessible during construction.
- Construction will take place during daytime working hours.
- Construction is scheduled to take more than a year based on ideal conditions.
