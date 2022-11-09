Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.