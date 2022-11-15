While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.
Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million.
Nicole seems to have battered around the Halifax River and Atlantic Ocean the most.
There was flooding reported around Beach Street and Palmetto Avenue as well as downtown Daytona.
Nicole also seems to have spared Daytona’s Black community from flooding particularly areas that are flood prone and flood the most even during a heavy rain.
Ronnie Pittman lives on Kottle Circle, which is historic for flooding. His family’s home got flooded during Ian but wasn’t during Nicole.
“We’re glad we didn’t flood this time out. I figured they cleaned the drains and ponds. I’ve been in five big storms here,’’ he told the Daytona Times.
FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) reopened on Monday, Nov. 14. The DRC will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach.
Currently, only persons who sustained damage from Hurricane Ian may apply for FEMA assistance as the federal government has not declared Volusia County as a federal disaster zone resulting from Hurricane Nicole. Persons who sustained damage only from Hurricane Nicole should contact the Citizens Information Center at 386-345-0345 to learn about available resources.
Instead of visiting the DRC, persons may apply for FEMA assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362.
More on the storm will appear in the Nov. 17 issue of the Daytona Times.
Black Daytona? That seems so racist and segregationist to me. We are all one people, one community. When one hurts, we all hurt. Stop with the division.
Also, proofread. Nicole's damage was more than $522. Be better.
