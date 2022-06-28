Left to right: Jackie L. Hampton, NNPA National Secretary and Publisher of the Mississippi Link; Attorney Daryl Jones, Board Chair of the Transformative Justice Coalition; Attorney Barbara Arnwine, founder and president of the Transformative Justice Coalition; Fran Farrer, NNPA Second Vice Chair and Publisher of the County News; Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., NNPA President and CEO; Karen Carter Richards, NNPA Board Chair and President of the Houston Forward Times; Cheryl Smith, NNPA National Treasurer and Publisher of the Texas Metro News; Janis Ware, NNPA Vice Chair and Publisher of the Atlanta Voice.