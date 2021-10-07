No unity for homecoming

B-CU, alumni rumble as MMB statue arrives
Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) is celebrating its home- coming, but it won’t be a week- end of harmony and unity for all of “Wildcat Nation.’’
The fight between the university and the B-CU National Alumni Association (NAA) continues.
The NAA has a rally scheduled on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. at New Mt. Zion Missionary Church at 515 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Last month, the university asked the National Alumni Association to dissolve.
The NAA changed its name to the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association. That wasn’t enough for the university, which in a letter dated Sept. 29 asked the NAA to change its name again.
The letter, from Heather Bond Vargas, an intellectual property rights attorney with the Daytona- based Cobb & Cole law firm, was sent to Jacksonville-based Willie J. Walker of the Walker Law Offices, which represents the NAA.
“On Sept. 17 you received a letter from B-CU’s counsel, Michelle Bedoya Barnett, advising that if the NAA is not dissolved, it should cease mention or representation that it acts in any manner on behalf of B-CU including use of its name, image, likeness, logos or representing itself as publicly association with B-CU,” Vargas wrote.
The letter further stated, “Not only does this new name strongly indicate association with B- CU, but its website, www.naabcu.org, and logos still contain B-CU’s name, likeness, logos and public representation that the NAA is associated with B-CU. Thus, the NAA continues to create a false impression that it is associated with B-CU.
“Please immediately cease and desist any public representation that the NAA is associated with B-CU or its found- er, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and refrain from fundraising or any other activity indicating a relationship from the school and specifically in association with the schools upcoming homecoming events.”
The letter went further.
“This conduct is a violation of federal and state trademark law, including prohibitions against infringement, dilution, false advertising and false association,” referencing a legal case.
On Oct. 4, Walker sent a re- sponse.
“As you know the organization (NAA) consists of volunteers. They are working to dis- associate from the University.
It is the understanding that it will take some time and should be done by the end of the month. It’s asked that time be given to do such,” he replied.
“I sent a letter to the University regarding attempted conscription of subservient chapters from my client. Please emphasize to your clients not to attempt to take away chapters that derive their authority from the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association. In this regard and extent to those activities have been continuing and we would request you advise them to cease and desist.”
Can the MMB name be used without B-CU’s consent? Walker thinks so.
Not trademarked
“The name Mary McLeod Bethune isn’t trademarked at this particular time. The NAA has some options it’s exploring. That name is being used by organizations all over the country,” Walker explained.
Vargas differs.
“Dr. Bethune’s name and image are inextricably associated with the University. The point of trademark law and its corollary laws and rules is to avoid consumer confusion. If the average consumer (in this case, donor) is likely to believe that the NAA is associated with the University because of the use of Dr. Bethune’s name, then that is trademark infringement.
“Since the NAA was associated with the University until recently, it is especially important (and the relevant case law requires) that they select a name that clearly distinguishes them from the University. The use of the school’s patron’s name is not sufficiently different,” she argues.
The split between the entities will take time.
Walker opined, “The trustees made this weird decision to stop the NAA from doing its work. It is hard to stay married to someone who doesn’t want to be. The NAA is disassociating itself. It’s going to take longer than a couple of weeks.”
Will B-CU take NAA donations?
“I am not sure what your last question is asking, but any non-profit organization is free to fundraise and provide independent scholarships to B-CU students, so long as they do so without falsely suggesting an association with the University,” noted Vargas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.