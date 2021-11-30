Ocean Center hosts 11th annual Light up Volusia

The Ocean Center will host the 11th annual Light up Volusia from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on the east plaza of the convention center. The public is invited to kick off the holiday season with this free holiday event, complete with a tree lighting.
Frank Scott, morning radio host on 104.7 Rock of Daytona, will emcee the night’s events. Highlights include live performances by The Love Band and America’s Got Talent season 10 finalist Benton Blount, as well as the traditional lighting of the Ocean Center's holiday tree, complete with over 1,300 lights.
Attendance to the event is free. Parking is available for $10 in the Ocean Center lots or parking garage. For more information, call 386-254-4500.
