Officers say goodbye to one of their own

Governor was among the mourners at Monday’s funeral for Officer Jason Raynor.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers and officials from all over the country descended on Daytona Beach for the funeral service of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.
On Monday, more than 1,000 people filled the Ocean Center for the slain officer’s funeral.
A day earlier, they joined the Daytona Beach community for a viewing service at the old Volusia County administration building.
Officer Raynor’s funeral was private and not open to the public.
One last dispatched radio call was played honoring Officer Raynor at his funeral.
“Officer Jason Raynor, we thank you for your dedication and services to the citizens of Daytona Beach. Rest easily. We have it from here.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also attended the service.
Salutes after service
Following the funeral, a quick ceremony took place outside of the Ocean Center right next to the Peabody Auditorium. Officers from across the country, fighting back tears, lined the street.
Officer Raynor was given a 21-gun salute as four law enforcement agencies’ helicopters flew overhead. “Taps’’ was played and an American flag was presented to Raynor’s family.
Also on Monday, a procession followed the funeral.
A motorcade of law enforcement vehicles along with some fire department and emergency management vehicles traveled south on Atlantic Avenue, west on International Speedway Boulevard, south on Nova Road to Port Orange, then west on Dunlawton Avenue to Lohman’s Funeral Home, where the officer was cremated.
Residents pay respects
Along International Speedway Boulevard, many residents took their time to pay their respects to Officer Raynor. Many waved American flags and displayed signs.
Samuel Green, standing at the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Palmetto Avenue, told the Daytona Times, “I am paying my respects. It’s really a tragedy when anyone is killed. He was killed so young and in the line of duty. I wish his family well.”
Bri Robinson paused for Officer Raynor’s procession.
“I was actually headed to Popeyes, but I knew about this and the funeral,” said Robinson. “This does give the community a chance to pay their respects, including myself. I don’t wish death on anyone. Raynor was so young. He was just 26; he was a baby.”
The officer died on Aug. 17 after being shot on June 24 in the 100 block of Kinston Avenue. Othal Wallace, 29, has been charged with his death.
10th for DBPD
Officer Raynor was responding to a suspicious activity call. Police say that area of Kingston Avenue has had increased reports of weapons complaints, aggravated assaults and narcotics.
Wallace faces several charges, including first-degree murder of a police officer. He remains in custody in the Volusia County Branch Jail.
The State Attorney’s Office is also seeking the death penalty.
Officer Raynor was a three- year veteran of the Daytona Beach Police Department (DB- PD) and the 10th Daytona police officer to die from injuries sustained in the line of duty.
