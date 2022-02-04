Officials denounce neo-Nazi rallies in Orlando

ORLANDO — Neo-Nazi demonstrations in Orlando over the weekend drew bipartisan condemnations from state and local officials, but Gov. Ron DeSantis remained silent until Monday when he responded to a question about the rallies with a tirade against his political enemies.
“So, what I’m going to say is these people, these Democrats who are trying to use this as some type of political issue to try to smear me as if I had something to with do that, we’re not playing their game,” the governor said during a press conference in Palm Beach.
He referred to the demonstrators, a group of about 20 shouting anti-semitic slurs while waving Nazi flags near a UCF-area shopping plaza on Saturday and on an Interstate 4 overpass on Sunday, as “some jackasses doing this on the street” and said they’d be held accountable by law enforcement.
But he also accused Democrats who called for him to denounce the neo-Nazis — as fellow Republican office holders including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and state House Speaker Chris Sprowls had al- ready done — of exploiting the demonstrations for political gain, while also touting his record of support for the Jewish community and Israel.
“And so, they try to play games to try to politicize, why would they do that?Why would they want to elevate a half dozen malcontents and try to make this an issue for political gain?” DeSantis said. “Well, because they want to distract from the failure that we’ve seen with Biden,
‘Do we even know they’re Nazis?’
Numerous officials — from Central Florida and across the state — spoke out against the neo-Nazi gatherings, includ- ing state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, who said, “Hatred and anti-Semitism have NO PLACE in our community.”
“I’m appalled to see Nazis rallying in the East Orlando district I represent,” he tweeted Sunday. “They are NEVER welcome here. All Floridians should be alarmed by the rise of extremism and white supremacy in our state. We have to stop it!”
Smith and others called on DeSantis to condemn the demonstrations. But the governor’s press secretary sparked a firestorm when she initially weighed in with skepticism about the demonstrators’ identities.
“Do we even know they’re Nazis?” Christina Pushaw posted in a since deleted Sunday night tweet, according to FloridaPolitics.com. “... I trust Florida law enforcement to investigate and am awaiting their conclusions.” By all indications, the Orlando demonstrations were organized by the National Socialist Movement, a decades-old neo-Nazi group that advertised its plan for a Jan. 29 rally in Orlando on its website.
By Monday afternoon, Pushaw issued a statement saying DeSantis “has always condemned hate” and “has taken an unequivocal and consistent stand against antisemitism throughout his entire political career.”
