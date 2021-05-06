OPENING BACK UP

Local leaders react to governor’s suspension of COVID restrictions.
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order suspending all local COVID-19 emergency orders.
“The fact is we are no longer in a state of emergency,” DeSantis said.
The governor also signed a bill effective July 1 that makes permanent his ban on COVID vaccine “passports.”
He also signed an executive order prohibiting local governments from passing any new COVID ordinances.
“I think it’s the evidence based thing to do,” he said.
The law states that private businesses can still require masks and social distancing.
The measures also make it where businesses and schools can’t be closed. The only exception with schools is in the case of a hurricane.
Not enforcing it yet
Some local businesses still see the need for COVID safety protocols.
Oliver Ross owns the Crab Stop II Seafood Restaurant at 933 W. International Speedway Blvd.
“We have signs up asking people to wear mask and social distance. We aren’t enforcing. We will ask, but if they don’t, they don’t. We are also asking our employees to practice safety protocols,’’ Ross told the Daytona Times.
“I don’t think a full-scale reopening is a good thing. The numbers are down, but they are still too high. People are still getting sick and dying.”
School district policy
The new executive action won’t have any effect on schools for the remainder of the school year.
On Wednesday, Volusia County Schools issued a statement to its parents on the district’s face-covering policy.
Face covering remains in effect in the school district for employees, visitors and guests.
On Tuesday, the school district issued a statement on how the executive order affects its COVID-19 policies and procedures.
“The Florida Department of Education confirmed that neither order impacts any school district policies for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”
The statement further noted, “At this time there are no changes to our policies or procedures.”
City, county response
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry sees the city’s COVID-19 protocols dead.
“It totally restricts anything that we can do. It’s far reaching. We really have no authority,” responded Henry
“We have to pretend that COVID pretty much doesn’t exist in our community and that we have no say or no influence in trying to invade the spread of COVID and its impact in our community.”
Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower doesn’t expect any major changes at the county level.
“I don’t think it will affect us much. We haven’t had any restrictions on businesses, but our own requirements like with the Ocean Center and our employees. We are looking at our own requirements to see how we can adjust those,” Brower told the Times.
He is ready to for more public access to county council meetings.
He noted, “My requirement is to open the council chambers more. We have so many chairs roped off. We will proceed with caution and be safe as possible.”
‘We will reopen’
The city of Daytona Beach is reopening many of its facilities and recreation centers.
Henry noted, “We will reopen. It doesn’t matter. We have no say in our community on COVID. Local governments should have a say.”
The mayor says the city can’t enforce mask wearing and social distancing.
“We can’t make anyone do anything – not even make our city staff wear masks,” noted Henry.
Broward differed. “The way we understand it, or the County Attorney (Mike Dyer) read it like any private employer. He thinks we’re fine with it. We just
ask county employees to do. We can’t demand a mask, but I see all employees wearing mask.”
Some civic leaders aren’t pleased with the new law and believe another outbreak or spike could happen.
“It’s an awful thing. The governor thinks he’s all knowing. He is more concerned with his re-election and being president than he is in governing judiciously,” Henry stated.
‘We’ve been cautious’
Other leaders support the governor’s actions, seeing it more as win for businesses.
Brower expressed, “I think it’s a good thing and puts the decisions in the hands of private businesses who should be able to make their own call.”
“People then can make their own call by supporting the businesses or not. I think it gets us back open. I think we’ve been cautious.” Brower believes that a new outbreak in the pandemic can be avoided.
“I think people will be more responsible. There are new strains coming out. We just have to keep looking at each one and make decisions.
“The county will do that. We will tighten up or loosen up, as necessary. We are still telling the public to physical distance, mask up and wash up,’’ Brower added.
