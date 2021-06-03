Orlando Invades Daytona again

Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.