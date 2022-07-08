A small but passionate and enthusiastic group of protestors stood at the base of the Granada Bridge on a hot and steamy afternoon in Ormond Beach on June 29.
The group, Ormond Neighbors United, is a Black Lives Matter and civil rights movement that started in 2020. The group has been holding protests at the bridge regularly on Wednesdays since 2020.
Group members said they continue to protest because civil rights are still being infringed upon, denied and taken away all across the country and locally.
“Nothing has changed. We’re fighting the same fight. We have had amendments and laws passed that infringes upon people’s civil rights,” said Jennifer Howard. “We have a crazy Republican party and a weak Democratic party. We have no shared issues at this time. Everybody is in it for themselves.
“We are standing for civil rights for everyone: Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Whites, Women, LBGTQ. We all must stand up. We must show visibility even here in Ormond because if we don’t the issues just disappear,’’ she continued.
The group is concerned about recent laws passed in Florida, including the law that limits protests.
“Two years ago, we could fill up the sidewalks. Now, people are afraid because if you step off the sidewalk, you can be arrested. If you step farther to the left, legally a car can now run you over,” Howard emphasized.
Troubling rulings
The group also is concerned about the ramifications of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which ends federal protections for abortion.
“We’ve been fighting it since we heard about the leak that it would be overturned. It affects women and men. There are men that are not ready to be fathers who are now stuck. There will be situations where neither the man nor woman are prepared to be a parent,” stated Howard.
“The real issue is right to privacy. How is the state going to decide something that a woman does with her doctor? How can they know without her permission? What’s next?”
The group also wants to address issues locally, including affordable housing, gentrification, water conservation and more.
Howard explained, “We don’t have enough affordable housing in Daytona or Ormond. We are running out of water because of over-building. There will be no fresh water in 10 years.
“There are a lot of things that effect minority communities in Daytona and Ormond that are not being addressed. These areas pay high taxes, their property values are being devalued, building is being allowed like crazy, water supplies are being depleted,’’ she noted.
The group actually has more whites and Hispanic participation than Blacks.
“Our reception has been lukewarm. It’s nice to see Black people come out. I know people are tired of the same old fight and it seems like things aren’t changing,” Howard said.
“We do have more white people out here. The more that I see, I can see a change. I am talking about the dedicated ones like these ladies now,’’ she added, referring to the women who were protesting with her on June 29.
