B-CU students vote early after march to Midtown site
On Wednesday morning, Bethune- Cookman University encouraged their students to go out and vote.
Around 200 students marched from the campus to the early voting site at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center at 925 George W.Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach, And many of them were glad to speak about voting.
Freshman Nicholai Daniel is from Georgia but grew up in Anchorage, Alaska.
“I came to vote to support Bethune-Cookman University community,” said Daniel. “Our voices should be heard. The area we that we are in there are homes and buildings that need to be torn down and built back up, just things like that.”
Alleah Dallas was also among the student delegation that voted that day.
“I think it is important that students vote and make their voices heard; especially Black females and students at HBCUs,” said Dallas. The event was organized by Bethune-Cookman University.
Upholding founder’s legacy
“Bethune-Cookman has a long history of being civically engaged and exercising our right to vote as a campus community,” Khareem Golden, the event organizer and B-CU manager of Government Relations & Strategic Initiatives, told the crowd.
“Our founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, in her las will and testament left us respectful use of power. We uphold that legacy by making sure we respect the power that we give to others and the power we have ourselves. We make sure we are educated about the issues that we care about and the candidates that want to represent us.”
The event was supported by several organizations, including the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, Volusia County African American Leadership Council and Midtown Community Development Corporation.
“This was organized by Bethune-Cookman. … I called to ask if we could come and support. Then VCALC, the NAACP, MCDC and others all came on board,” said Daisy Grimes.
“Naturally we want everyone to vote. That is one of our missions to work in the village and have everyone civically engaged. We’re pleased to see the students come out and vote.”
Some local politicians also spoke to the students. Alumni also joined the students in the march to the polls.
The event was also a non-partisan endeavor. The students were served hot dogs, chips, drinks, and other refreshments after casting their ballots.
Bethune-Cookman University will have another march to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, to their respective voting precincts.
