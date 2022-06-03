Palm Coast – Interested in a career in local government? Seeking competitive salary and benefit packages? Join our team – We are hiring!
The Human Resources department will be hosting a Job Fair on June 3, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center located at 305 Palm Coast Pkwy.
Bring your resumes and meet with City staff on-site to answer questions about the positions currently available. Applicants will have a chance to speak to supervisors related to their field interest.
Multiple positions are currently available and Human Resources is actively recruiting to fulfill department needs. For a full list of open positions, visit palmcoastgov.com/jobs.
For more information, contact Human Resources at human_resources@palmcoastgov.com or (386)986- 3718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.