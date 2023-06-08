June 17 community festival will include a history exhibit.
Two new events have been added to Juneteenth festivities in Daytona Beach.
The Juneteenth Community Festival Group Inc., a non-profit that hosts the Hometown Heroes banquet and festival, has added a parade this year.
The first Juneteenth Community Parade is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17.
“I decided it was time to celebrate Juneteenth with an historical parade. We are still accepting entrees for the parade for those who want their group, businesses, club, team, organization or school to be in the parade,” said Linda McGee, chair-person of the Juneteenth Festival Group, Inc.
The committee has partnered with Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, Habitat for Humanity and the City of Daytona Beach for the parade.
The parade begins at the corner of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards, then continues west on Bethune Boulevard, north on Keech Street and west on George W. Engram Boulevard to Cypress Park at the Juneteenth Community Festival.
The grand marshal is Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr., B-CU’s director of the School of Religion.
Anyone who wants to participate in the parade should contact Kenya Tumer-Griffin, parade chair, at 386-679-3688 or visit www.juneteenthdaytona.com.
Walk/run added
The Juneteenth Freedom Day 5K walk/run, a first, is 8 a.m., Saturday, June 17, beginning at the Promenade on Beach Street. The City of Daytona Beach is spearheading it.
“It’s a wonderful thing. It won’t interfere with other events,” McGee said. “I am proud of the walk and run; it’s an excellent activity and promotes physical fitness.”
The Juneteenth Community Festival follows the parade in Cypress Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
The festival will feature a petting zoo, rock climbing, a train ride and face painting, along with vendors selling food and goods. Participating organizations will offer information on goods and services available in the community.
Also, there will be live entertainment, including music, dance groups, including African dance presentations.
Adding a bit of history, the Sankofa African-American Museum on Wheels will host an exhibit at the Cherry Cultural & Educational Center adjacent to the park. The exhibit includes slave chains, shackles and other artifacts.
“We expect a large crowd. We want everyone to come out learn history, celebrate and have a great time,” McGee said.
Honoring Hometown Heroes
The Juneteenth Hometown Heroes Banquet, in the Mori Hosseini Student Union at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, is already sold out. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 19.
The banquet is held to honor 18 Hometown Heroes for their contributions to the community and the late Patricia Heard, a retired educator, businesswoman and community advocate who died in May. She was on the Juneteenth committee.
The following recent high school graduates will be recognized during the parade, banquet and festival with scholarships: Edward Butts (Atlantic); Lydia Holmes (Spruce Creek); Jonathan Williams (Mainland); Alfred Washington, III (Seabreeze); Alani Haile (Atlantic), Neha Majeed (Spruce Creek) and Javonte Reed (Spruce Creek).
Juneteenth festivities are in their 25th year in Daytona. McGee started it all.
“Juneteenth has really grown and progressed. The crowds are bigger. We have a lot of sponsors. The children are also learning its importance as well as history. The city and community have really supported it,” expressed McGee.
“Daytona is at the forefront. We have the largest festival and banquet in Florida, as well as the oldest Juneteenth celebration in the state,” McGee said. “The banquet is sold out and we expect a large crowd at the community festival.”
History of Juneteenth
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they were free two years after the end of the Civil War.
It has grown from a celebration of picnics, barbecues and festivals in Texas to a nationwide celebration. It became a federal holiday in 2020.
“You can’t forget your past. Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in Texas. It celebrates a day of freedom, unity and community. It reminds us of a past that we cannot forget,” McGee explained.
“We can’t move forward without recognizing that past. We are able to do the things we can today because of those that came before us. It’s a passion, a love and a history,’’ she added.
For more information on the Juneteenth festivities, visit www.juneteenthdaytona.com.
