Paramore named VP of Institutional Advancement at B-CU

Sherry Paramore, president at ELEVATE Orlando for the past three years, recently was named Vice President of Institutional Advancement at her alma mater, Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU).
At ELEVATE Orlando, a nonprofit that equips and empowers underserved youth with in-school instruction, 24/7 mentoring and post-secondary preparation, Paramore was fundamental in helping 100% of its students graduate high school, while 96% went onto pursue a college degree, vocational certificate or serve in the military.
In her new role at B-CU, she will be responsible for generating new financial income in support of student scholarship funds, faculty support, academic research, facilities, and other operational and infrastructure needs.
