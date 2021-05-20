Daytona police officers are walking in local neighborhoods to strengthen relationships with residents.
On a sunny Tuesday morning, members of the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) took a walk on Essex Road between Brentwood Drive and Third Street in the Derbyshire area. Their goal was simple: To have a friendly chat with the residents that they are sworn to protect and serve.
The department prides itself on community engagement, but now officers are literally going a step farther.
The “Park, Walk & Talk” initiative kicked off in January. Police officers park their cars, get out of those cars, walk the streets, and talk to members of the community.
“I think it’s been largely successful. Everybody appreciates it. It’s kind of refreshing for the community to see the police outside of the vehicles walking the neighborhoods without any agenda,” said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.
“We are just asking them what they need and if we can do anything to assist. I want to keep this going. I think this is key to bridging the gap between the police and the community that we serve.”
Listened to residents
Young mentioned the program during a community meeting he held at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center in November 2020, which came about after a string of shootings left four people dead during that month.
The residents who spoke with the police that day gave their thoughts on the encounter and the initiative.
Georgianna Thompson told the Daytona Times, “I think it is needed in the community. I appreciate everything the Daytona Beach Police Department is doing.”
Thompson continued, “They need to communicate with the community to let them know that they are here not just to lock up the bad guys but also serve the community and ask the residents what is going on. It’s really needed in the Black community.”
Rowanna Walker echoed, “I think it’s a good thing for them to show that they’re concerned about our needs and not just coming here to lock us up or harass us. It’s much needed in our community.”
Effort to reconnect
Through the “Park, Walk &Talk, Chief Young wants the police department to re-engage and reconnect with the community. It’s being done all across the
city, including in the Black community.
“Just the realization that we are a very busy city. A lot of times it’s not intentional, but we go from one call to the next not realizing that this is an essential part of crime prevention,” said Young.
“Our presence goes a long way to preventing crime. Instead of just responding to calls, if we show our faces and that we are here in the community, it goes a long way to keeping things down. To keep the peace and harmony in the community.”
Improving community relations
There is also a hope that the program could improve relations between the Black community and police.
Right now, across the nation racial tensions are high due to unarmed Blacks being killed by police, especially dating back to the George Floyd tragedy last year.
“It’s vital that we address these issues. I think that if we all did more of just this, just getting to know each other and getting to know the members of the community that we serve, I think you would see a drastic decrease in the incidents you see across the country,” Young related.
“It starts with just caring about the people and having that compassion for the people you serve. When you get out on foot and walk the neighborhood, it kind of brings things back to the center and shows at our core that we are nothing but public servants,’’ he added.
