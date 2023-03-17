Pastor Max Hawkins

Pastor Max Hawkins of Madison Heights Church of God in Christ in Daytona Beach celebrated his 80th birthday on Saturday, March 11. Shown with him above as he speaks is his wife, Abbie Hawkins. Church members, family and friends helped the pastor celebrate during a birthday gathering at the Palmetto Club on Beach Street in Daytona.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.