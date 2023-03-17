Pastor Max Hawkins of Madison Heights Church of God in Christ in Daytona Beach celebrated his 80th birthday on Saturday, March 11. Shown with him above as he speaks is his wife, Abbie Hawkins. Church members, family and friends helped the pastor celebrate during a birthday gathering at the Palmetto Club on Beach Street in Daytona.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Bike Week on the Boulevard
- Registration is open for swim lessons
- Daytona extends free youth baseball and T-Ball clinics
- March Madness in Daytona: CBI coming to Ocean Center
- B-CU’s Garrett named to HBCU All Star Game
- Wildcats’ softball team shifts focus to conference play
- Historic vote and the tools it gave us: VP Kamala Harris
- DeSantis and Youngkin urge white washing of American history
Latest e-Edition
Information Pages
Most Popular
Articles
- Bikers put plenty of money, TLC into their stylish bikes
- Stetson lawsuit in death of Blakely goes to Supreme Court
- B-CU softball team takes series from Alabama A&M to start conference play
- Bill to remove gun permit requirement headed to full Senate
- A slow start for Bike Week in Midtown
- Local leaders fired up over controversial bill
- Daytona gets federal funding to address flooding
- TSA PreCheck enrollment event happening this week at airport
- United Way of Volusia - Flagler Counties advocates at Florida Capitol
- Human Services to relocate in DeLand
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.