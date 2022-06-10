The Christians Merging Together Ministry (CMTM) is hosting a Pastors and Leaders Unity Day on July 30.
The in-person event will be held at Chuck Lennon Park, 5000 Greenfield Dairy Road, DeLeon Springs. There will be speakers, singers and prayers, as well as food trucks and “love gift” giveaways. Live broadcast of Unity Day will be broadcast via Zoom across the country.
Over 100 pastors are expected to participate locally and over 100 pasters from across the country plan to participate virtually.
“God said that this is the time for the people of our nation humble themselves,” said Pastor Sammy L. Jackson, minister of CMTM. “Ask him for corrections because correction is not rejection. But correction will make you a better person.”
With high-tension political friction across the country, Jackson believes it is time for people to return to their roots. He reminds Americans that their forefather founded the country on trust in God, and that the country can regain its strength by putting its trust back into the hands of God once again.
“It’s time to be about the business of our Father’s kingdom, so I say to you today: Follow God’s vision and accept his invitation. Let him in,” said Jackson. “Prayers matters – and your prayers matter – because when you stand fast and wait on God, your prayers will make change happen.”
CMTM urges an end to violence, which stems from divisions in society. The focus is on helping young people turn issues over to God rather than to violently take matters into their own hands, Jackson added.
Participants are encouraged to bring folding lawn chairs and wear their church’s logo T-shirts.
For more information, visit https://cmtmfoundation.org/
