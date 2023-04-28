Daytona Beach is mourning the loss of another community icon. Patricia Heard passed away on Tuesday at age 80.
Mrs. Heard was a retired educator, businesswoman, community advocate and community leader.
She is the owner of the Second Avenue Plaza, at 560 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, in Daytona Beach. The site also hosts biker activity during both Bike Week and Biketoberfest.
R.J. Gainous Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. As of the Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, funeral arrangements had yet to be finalized.
Lucinda Webb-Allen is a longtime friend of Mrs. Heard and mem- ber of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
“She was a very close friend. We attend the same church. We always shared things. She was a good person, a good-hearted person. It’s sad that she’s gone,” Lucinda Webb-Allen told the Daytona Times.
Others also talked about the impact that Mrs. Heard had on their lives.
“I choose to remember the good that did in the world. I choose to remember the good that she did in helping so many people. For example, I remember her giving someone $5,000 to help someone out of a difficult situation. One of many loans,” reflected Linda McGee.
McGee and Mrs. Heard served on the local Juneteenth Committee together.
Sammie Shields befriended Mrs. Heard when he moved to Daytona Beach about 15 years ago.
Shields expressed, “I always said I had two moms in Daytona. My mother and Mother Heard. She was tough but gentle. I remember when I first moved to Daytona from Chicago as a single father with two kids. I met her at the church volunteering giving out food. She was always willing to help. She would check on me and my kids. I even used to work for her during Bike Week at her plaza. She always greeted with a bright smile, hug, and unconditional love.”
Bethune grad and longtime teacher
Patricia Heard was born on Dec. 11, 1942, in Lawtey, Florida. She graduated from Volusia County Senior High School.
She also was a graduate of Bethune-Cookman College (now University) in 1964 when she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
In addition, she earned a master’s degree from Florida A&M University in 1974.
Mrs. Heard spent 44 years as an educator. She taught in the Volusia County School system and at various locations in Florida and Georgia.
She was a member of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association and was a historian for the chapter in Volusia County.
Mrs. Heard also was a life member of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP. She served as the branch secretary during the presidency of Charles W. Cherry, Sr.
“Mrs. Heard was outspoken and unapologetic. Pat was very passionate when it came to her community. A fierce advocate for the rights of those who could not speak for themselves. She always on the front lines in the community, challenged the status quo and insisted on her voice being heard,” commented Cynthia Slater, local NAACP president.
Slater added, “Whenever there was something happening in the community that she didn’t like, Pat would always call me. And when I didn’t immediately answer her, she would call me until I did. She even showed up at my house and blew her car horn until I acknowledged her. We didn’t always agree, but I can honestly say that Patricia Hamilton Heard was a true warrior in this community. Her voice will forever be heard. RIP my sister!”
‘A surrogate mother’ to sheriff
Others went to Facebook to reflect on her life and the time they spent with her.
“She was a community activist who served on so many advisory boards in Daytona Beach. She was a businesswoman who worked tirelessly with law enforcement and city officials to make the city better and safer and better place to live,” posted Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.
“What I will miss most about Pat is she served as a surrogate mother to me from the moment I landed in Daytona and became its police chief. She always wanted to make sure that I was well-fed, and I knew I was loved. I don’t know if she had any connection to Italy, but I could tell you she made one of the best spaghetti dishes.”
Heard is survived by a son, Dr. Jason Glen, and other relatives.
Information on Mrs. Heard’s life for this article was provided by her brother, Arthur L. Weston.
