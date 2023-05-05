Patricia Heard funeral set for Monday, May 8

Daytona Beach businesswoman, community advocate and retired educator Patricia Heard died on April 25 at Halifax Health Medical Center. She was 80 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, May 8 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 540 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Visitation is Sunday, May 7, 4 to 7 p.m. at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, 604 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach.
