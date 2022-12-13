The Mainland High School Buccaneers are preparing to play for a state title on Friday, Dec. 16.
For those who can’t make it to the game, there is a chance to rally behind the team and send them off in style.
There will be a pep rally at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, 105 E. Orange Ave., Daytona Beach.
The event will feature the football team, cheerleaders and the school’s marching band.
Mainland (11-3) plays Lake Wales (14-0) in the Class 3S State championship game on Friday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. in DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.