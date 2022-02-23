SigmaPAC1914, the political action committee created by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., to serve as the advocacy arm of the international brotherhood.
Feb. 21 commemorated the 82nd birthday of late Congressman John R. Lewis, and in honor of his legacy, the fraternity announced the $1 million Believe in Sigma campaign. The first-of-its-kind initiative that will support political candidates who carry on the late activist’s march for voting rights.
“Today we launch one of our major fundraising initiatives, celebrating a civic and political giant, while we continue to support candidates and those diverse individuals in the community looking to run for elected office,” shared SigmaPAC1914 chairman- Kendrick O. Faison.
“We are creating the table for our fraternity members and the communities we serve,” said Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., International President Hon. Bro. Chris V. Rey
Bootcamp cohort
In Summer 2021, SigmaPAC1914’s John R. Lewis Bootcamp trained a cohort of fifteen Black men in leadership, communication, fundraising, and voter engagement using interactive features in cutting-edge workshops. The pinnacle of this program is the Campaign Simulation in which participants fill specific roles required to develop and lead a winning campaign.
The Bootcamp cohort was trained by the 2021 Time 100 Next award recipient Jessica Byrd. Utilizing Three-Point Strategies resulting in almost 70% percent of these candidates winning their general election campaigns.
Its mission
Believe In Sigma’s historic political investment follows Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.’s successful $500,000 Centennial fundraising campaign to gift an endowment to its founding institution, Howard University.
It also raised and contributed $500,000 to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2017. The organization enlisted coalitions of internal and external stakeholders to accomplish these efforts, partnership and collaboration are needed to ensure future success.
The fraternity calls on its 150,000 brothers across 600 international chapters to rise to the occasion and to honor their late brother to protect this nation’s most fundamental right.
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., International President Hon. Bro. Chris V. Rey, former Mayor of Spring Lake, NC, understands why it is important for us to support our own.
“There is an attack on the very fabric of what our late dear Brother Congressman John Lewis spent his life defending: protection of voting rights for all people.”
The president added, “SigmaPAC1914 will allow us to advocate for resources necessary to solve the issues that continue to plague our communities, train prospective candidates and financially support candidates that align with these ideals.”
To donate visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/sigmapac1914.
