Large crowds were reported in Daytona Beach during the first weekend of Bike Week, especially on the beachside, Main Street and US Highway 1.
Even larger crowds are expected this weekend as hundreds of thousands of more bikers are rolling into town within the coming days.
Crowds were modest along Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard where the hub of activity takes place in the Black community. Things are expected to be much busier during the second weekend of the event in that area of town.
There will also be plenty of entertainment along the 800 Block of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.
There will be plenty of fancy and shiny bikes, food, entertainment and festivities around town this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.