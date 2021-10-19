Biketoberfest, which occurred Oct. 13 to 16, brought plenty of bikers to the area. It was a weekend of decked-out bikes, food, entertainment and fun.
Vendors who came to the event seemed to have done well. Motorcyclists seemed to have brought enthusiasm despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Biketoberfest normally brings around 125,000 bikers with an economic impact at around $16 million to the area. Both large and crowds were reported in Daytona along beachside and Main Street.
Daytona Beach’s Black community also had early bikers and large crowds along Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Biketoberfest is all about the bikers.
Eric Terry of American Legion Riders was one from St. Augustine.
“We always have a good time every time we come here. I have come to both Biketoberfest and Bike Week for the past 15 years,” said Terry.
It was also reported by Halifax Health that there was an increase in trauma patients during Biketoberfest this year. There were 22 Biketoberfest-related admissions compared to 15 last year.
