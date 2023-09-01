As of Tuesday evening people, across Florida were preparing for Hurricane Idalia, including local residents.
On Tuesday afternoon, Daytona residents were still getting prepared. Pamela Reed was one of them.
“I moved all the outdoor furniture inside. I am going to go and get some supplies and make sure that we have plenty of water,’’ she told the Daytona Times. “I also need to go and get some sandbags. I’ll also check on the neighbors. I’m not too worried about flooding. We never had flooding inside our homes, but my neighbors did during Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded the streets.”
Volusia County closed all offices and public libraries on Tuesday afternoon but was scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The Volusia County Council planned a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Votran bus service had altered bus routes.
General population shelters were opened on Tuesday at noon at the Volusia County Fairground near DeLand and the Health Department on Holsenbeck Drive in Daytona Beach. Votran was providing transportation to shelters.
The Volusia County School District ceased all activities at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All schools and district offices were closed on Wednesday. Schools were to resume on Thursday. All activities, events and programs scheduled on Wednesday were canceled.
Flagler County schools also were closed on Wednesday and expected back open on Thursday. All Flagler County offices were closed Wednesday. Rymfire Elementary School opened as a shelter Tuesday evening.
Bethune-Cookman University went to online classes Wednesday through Friday. Offices and classes closed as of noon on Tuesday. Daytona State College, the University of Central Florida’s Daytona campus, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Kaiser College and Florida State University School of Medicine all were closed Wednesday. Garbage collection was scheduled to be as normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.