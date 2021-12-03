Police department, Community Healing Project plan Christmas giveaways

The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) prides itself on outreach and Christmas is another opportunity for the department to engage the community it serves.
The DBPD has three different Christmas projects in shop with a cop, Toys for Tots and a bike giveaway.
“It’s extremely important for us to give back during the holidays, especially the past few years dealing with the pandemic. It lifts people’s spirits and help people out financially,” said Police Chief Jakari Young.
“It’s something that we look forward to doing every year. We subscribe to servant leadership. It’s all about giving back to our community.”
“Shop with a Cop” is on Dec. 19 where local children shop for Christmas gifts with officers at Walmart at 1101 Belleview Road at 9 a.m. Children are chosen mainly by school resource officers. Outreach programs and organizations also chose children.
The DBPD is also participating in the Toys for Tots program.
“This is our second year. We should be able to help 500 children. We’ve been picking up toys and dropping them off to Toys for Tots,” added Young.
There will also be a bike give- away at police headquarters at 129 Valor Road.
“We’re still hammering out the details of that. We should have it by the end of the week,” said Young.
People can donate bikes to the DBPD bike giveaway by dropping them off at the police station.
For more information or to donate, call 386-671-5102.
CHP holiday giveaway
Community Healing Project (CHP) will host an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 17, at G.I. Joe’s Lounge, 1668 Ridgewood Ave., from 6 to 9 p.m.
It’s the organization’s fourth annual holiday giveaway event. It will consist of giving away toys, coats, books and hot meals.
CHP is partnering with Burlington to give away 500 coats. Coats can also be donated at Burlington.
Coats will be collected up at the Dec. 17 event. Leftover coats will go to local churches, shelters, schools and nursing homes.
“It’s always good to give back. So many families are dealing with financial, personal and even COVID issues,’’ said Dyrell Johnson, director of CHP.
Toys can be donated by contacting Community Healing Project. Participants can sign up through Dec. Dec. 16.
For more information, to donate or register contact Johnson at 386-682-0650 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chponline386.
Toys for Tots
It is too late to request toys through the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation of Volusia County, but toys and finances can be donated up until Dec. 15.
For more information on drop- ping off toys, visit the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/VolusiaCountyToys4Tots, its website at volusiacounty.toysfortots.org, or call 386-227-7791.
Toys will be distributed only to those who pre-registered with the program or through its partners.
