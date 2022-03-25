Volusia County Council District 3 Representative Danny Robins will host a community meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 29, at Spruce Creek Baptist Church, 1952 Taylor Road, Port Orange.
Residents can ask questions and voice concerns during this open discussion.
Other speakers will be Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Clay Ervin, director of Volusia County Growth and Resource Management.
Reservations are not required.
For more information, call the County Manager’s Office at 386- 736-5920.
