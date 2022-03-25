Stock up on reading materials and movies during the Spring Fling Book and Media Sale from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 1 and 2 at the Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle.
Volunteers with the Friends of the Port Orange Regional Library will sell gently used books, DVDs, VHS tapes, magazines, puzzles and other items for all ages.
Proceeds will be used to fund programs and crafts for adults, children and teens.
For more information, call the library at 386-322-5152, option 4.
