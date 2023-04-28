Port Orange’s ‘REC’ officially opens on April 29

The public is invited to the grand opening of the City of Port Orange’s newly renovated Recreation, Education, and Culture Center or “REC” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.
This will be the public’s first chance to see inside the REC. Staff will be offering tours, there will be food, and an appearance by Rec Man. Children can leave their handprints on the second-floor wall to spell out “REC” and leave their mark on the center for years to come.
The facility is located at 4655 City Center Circle and features an indoor playground, basketball courts, video game rooms, and more. The REC will offer dance classes, exercise groups, and self-defense classes.
It will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sundays. The skate park will follow the same operating hours of the REC Monday through Saturday. But the skate park will open at 7:30 a.m. on Sundays.
The REC will open for normal operating hours on May 1. The REC is also the new home of ArtHaus, a non-profit that has fueled children’s passion and creativity for art for over 20 years.
Annual memberships for open play include basketball, pickleball, esports, and access to the playground and lounges. A yearly membership is $55 for children, $65 for seniors, and $75 for adults. You can also purchase daily or monthly passes. There is no charge to use the skate park. Staff can waive purchasing a membership for those who qualify for an income-based youth recreation scholarship.
To learn more about the REC and all its offerings, call 386- 506-5933 or visit our website at www.port- orange.org/REC.
