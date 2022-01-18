Prayer service, festivals among MLK Day events in Volusia

On Jan. 17, Volusia County residents braved the cold weather and the coronavirus pandemic to attend events commemorating the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
In Daytona Beach, there was a prayer at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, which was followed by a march and a first-time ever community festival in Daisy Stocking Park.
Tonia Caslin was among those who attended events in Daytona.
She told the Daytona Times, “I came to support the cause and celebrate Dr. King. The events are nice. I am glad they have a festival which gets people out doing different things.”
In DeLand, there was the traditional march through downtown followed by the community festival in Earl Brown Park.
In Ormond Beach, people attended a drive-through MLK Breakfast celebration at the South Ormond Neighborhood Center.
Events during the weekend focused on voting rights. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family's urged Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
Read this week's Daytona Times for more about MLK Day in Volusia County.
