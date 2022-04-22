Per Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) rules, schools are able to begin spring football non-contact practice on Monday, April 25.
Contact practices for spring can be held as of Saturday, April 30.
Local schools will begin practice on Monday, Mainland, Seabreeze and Halifax Academy.
Mainland will play its spring game on Friday, May 27 against Palm Bay Bayside and Orlando West Orange at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium.
Seabreeze will have its spring game on Thursday, May 19 at Winter Park.
