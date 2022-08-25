Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods.
The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates.
DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote.
“It takes a lot to run a campaign. Many things change daily and happens simultaneously. I am grateful to my team of volunteers, donors, supporters, voters, family and friends,” Davis said.
“I was re-elected because of the continued support of my constituents in the beautiful city of DeLand. I thank my family, friends and sorority sisters for their support too.”
Sherrise Boyd was the lone African American candidate for the Volusia County Council at-large seat. Boyd finished in last place out of four other candidates with 23,074 votes or 20.91%.
Boyd did not respond for comment as of the Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline.
Former Port Orange City Manager and former Navy Officer Jake Johansson (37,379 votes, 33.88%) will face Doug Pettit, a Marine veteran and Spruce Creek High School assistant football coach (26,168 votes, 23.72%) in a runoff for the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Andy Kelly finished third.
Reggie Williams (2,678 votes, 33%) is headed to a runoff for the DeLand mayor seat against Chris Cloudman (3,787 votes, 47%). Buz Nesbit finished in third place. If Williams wins in November, he’ll become DeLand’s first Blackmayor.
For the DeLand city commission Seat 4, the Rev. Avery Bradley Sr. (44%) came up short against Daniel Reed (56%).
Wesley Heidt defeated Sara Howeller for Volusia County Judge Group 5.
Narrow win for Barnaby
Andrea Williams, a Black woman, won the Democratic nomination for the Florida state Senate District 8 seat. And Cory Mills got the Republican nod for the Florida state Senate District 7 position.
Webster Barnaby edged Elizabeth Fetterhoff for the Republican nomination for the Florida House District 29 by 31 votes.
Fetterhoff previously held District 28 but redistricting put her in a new district.
The 2020 Census allowed local and state governments to redraw their districts based on population numbers from the Census.
Volusia County now has two U.S. congressional districts – 6 and 7; two state Senate districts – 7 and 8; and four state House districts – 27, 28, 29 and 30. The county’s voting precincts have grown to 134 from 125.
Former prep basketball coach Chase Tramont got 72% of the vote to get the Republican nomination for the Florida House District 30 seat.
Incumbent Ruben Colon defeated Volusia County councilman and minister Dr. Fred Lowry for the Volusia County School Board District 5 seat.
Turnout: 28 percent
Voter turnout in Volusia County was at 28%, which is slightly better than the usual 25% to 26% during midterm elections.
As of early Wednesday, the Supervisor of Elections website stated that 117,360 voters cast ballots out of 407,264 eligible voters for the primary.
It listed 60,670 vote-by-mail ballots; 16,659 voted during the early voting period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20 and 40,031 voted at the polls on Aug. 23.
However, voter turnout still was low at precincts in predominantly Black communities with less than 10%.
Also, during the early voting period, 568 voted at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center. The other early voting sites saw 1,000 to over 3,000.
“I am very concerned about the low turnout in Daytona Beach’s African American community. We observed five major precincts with turnout as low as 146 votes and as high as 291.
This is unacceptable,” expressed Cynthia Slater, Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP president.
“We have to do better come November. Many issues on the ballot affects us all. We need to look at a way to not only get people out to vote but also to the polls,’’ she added.
Daytona Beach city commission races will be held in November. Seats are up for grabs for Zones 1, 3 and 5. The election for the Volusia County Council District 2 seat also will be in November.
The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.
To update your information, change your party information, view your sample ballot or order a vote-by mail ballot, visit www.VolusiaElections.gov.
