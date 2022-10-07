Principal hosts brunch for staffers affected by storm

Karen Troutman, the new principal of Palm Terrace Elementary School in Daytona Beach, organized a morale-boosting brunch on Monday for staffers affected by Hurricane Ian. Some teachers and staff suffered damage to their homes and property, along with power outages.
The brunch gave them a break from the disaster with a cup of hot coffee, breakfast, along with her “famous waffles,’’ as well as a place to charge their phones and other electronic devices.
“We just want our staff to know that we care and are thinking about you,’’ she said.
A luncheon for staffers also was held this week
