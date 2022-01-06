Rally for voters’ rights set for MLK’s birthday

The Voting Rights Matter Peaceful Rally for Voting Rights is set for Saturday, Jan. 15 from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of International Speedway Boulevard and Beach Street, or the base of the bridge.
The rally is being spearheaded by the Volusia County Democratic Black Caucus. which is joining forces with the Volusia County Democratic Party, Daytona Beach/ Volusia County NAACP, West Volusia NAACP and Daytona Beach Black Clergy Alliance.
The event is in line with Martin Luther King III and his family’s call for action, asking the nation to rally in order to urge Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act on MLK’s birthday (Jan.15).
“We are responding to the King family’s call. The goal is that through a nationwide effort, we can encourage Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act which would blunt the efforts by several states that are putting laws in place with major voting restrictions ahead of the 2022 election,” said Dr. L. Ronald Durham, president of the Volusia County Democratic Black Caucus.
Dr. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929. He was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968.
In 1983 his birthday became a federal holiday. This year’s birthday holiday observance is on Monday, Jan. 17.
The late John Lewis was a U.S. House of Representative from Georgia, civil rights activist and author who died on July 17, 2020.
Why the bridge?
Democrats are pushing legislation in his name that will ensure voting rights for most Americans.
Dr. King and Lewis marched together in Selma, Alabama. Lewis was also a member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), which helped organized rallies, protests and marches which Dr. King sometimes spoke at.
“The reason why we are going to be at a bridge is because of what both Dr. King and Lewis did at the Pettus Bridge and other locations,” Durham stated, referring to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
“It highlights the importance of African Americans having the full right to vote in this country. We are continuing the efforts today in 2022 so that we will be able to expand voting rights and the privilege to vote to every Americans,’’ he continued.
Those involved in the rally are looking for both community support and turnout.
“We are absolutely calling on every person of good will to join us in this effort. So, that we can fill both sides of the bridge and both sides of the road with individuals who understand that without access to the polls we will lose our democracy,” noted Durham.
Stringent new laws
Across the nation, social justice organizations are fighting new voting laws that restrict access to voting. They call them discriminatory, especially to Black Americans and other people of color.
Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP President Cynthia Slater stated, “That’s why it is important that the John Lewis Voting Rights Act is passed. Failure to pass this legislation is reprehensible and unacceptable.”
Nineteen states, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa and Colorado recently passed laws making it harder to vote. This includes requiring more identifica- tion verification and limiting both early voting and mail in-ballots.
“It’s unfortunate that we have a party that instead of having a platform that is inviting and more inclusive, they instead continue to appeal to an ever-shrinking base of people who feel entitled and privileged. This has never been what the American experience of democracy was intended to be,” commented Durham.
Slater says the current voting laws being passed in these states violate the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.
She explained, “Today there are no states that are required to comply with the preclearance directive under section 5 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. This means states and jurisdictions that have a proven history of discrimination are able to change election laws that will do harm to and disenfranchise voters.”
More voting rights rallies could be on the horizon.
“This is an ongoing effort. It takes all Americans understanding that without fair and free elections the United States as we know it has the potential to become an autocratic government where the rights of citizens will no longer be recognized,” Durham added.
