READY FOR SOME FLAG FOOTBALL?

Recruitment underway for city’s youth program
After more than a year hiatus, youth recreational sports are back in Daytona Beach.
There is a youth flag football league being put on by the city’s Leisure Services Department. Its open for boys and girls ages 6-10 years old with a $40 registration fee.
The event organizers are excited for the upcoming season and its possibilities.
“We invite boys and girls to come out, learn their skills and have a good time,” said Charles Bethune, Athletics Recreation Specialist, Daytona Beach Leisure Services.
This is the city’s first youth sports activity since baseball and soccer were shut down in April 2020 just before the start of their respective seasons. There was no youth basketball in 2020.
“Yes. This is the first youth sport since then. We are excited and hopeful,” said Bethune.
Currently clinics are being held at Derbyshire Sports Complex at 849 Derbyshire Road Mondays through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
When the season starts, practices and games will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The season is set to run from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12.
Ongoing challenges
The COVID-19 pandemic still presents a challenge to the league being conducted and completed.
“We have a lot going on with the pandemic and a lot of people are still nonchalant about putting their kids in activities,” said Bethune. “We have to get the community engaged where people can allow their kids to get back out and play.
COVID-19 procedures are in place, including coaches wearing masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing and temperature checks.
Bethune added, “We try to be responsible when working with the kids. We try to stay as safe as possible. We also will send any kid home who is sick or show any signs of sickness.”
Other challenges also stand in the way of the league’s success. “Also, our fliers have only been out in our centers. We haven’t gotten them out to the schools yet. I think we’ll get more interest once it does,” said Bethune.
Safety precautions
There are also practices in place to prevent heat stroke, heat exhaustion and injuries. In addition to COVID-19 the heat is another battle.
“We do our activities later in the day when its cooler. We also have plenty of water to keep the players hydrated,” Bethune noted.
In the end flag football is a good sport and provides health benefits both physically and mentally.
It could also be good socially in the midst of the pandemic which has kept kids away from each other and physical activity for quite some time.
“It is important to engage in physical activity and build awareness as a youth so when they become adults they will understand,” said Bethune.
“Many who aren’t physical active are suffering for diseases and health ailments such as diabetes, obesity, etc.
For more information or to register, call 386-671-8337 or visit www.codb.us.
