Volusia County MLK events include COVID-19 protocols
There will be plenty of events locally celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
There are films, worship services, marches, a voting rights rally, scholarship giveaways, breakfast events and community festivals.
Events are scheduled in Daytona Beach, DeLand, Deltona, Ormond Beach and New Smyrna Beach.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a clergyman and civil rights activist, was born on Jan. 15, 1929. He was shot and killed on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee.
In 1983, his birthday became a federal holiday, which is observed every third Monday in January. This year, his holiday observance is on Jan. 17.
MLK festivities begin on Saturday, Jan. 15, with a Voting Rights Rally at International Speedway Boulevard and Beach Street, at the base of the bridge in Daytona.
“We are answering Martin Luther King, III and his family’s call for action to rally for voting rights on his father’s birthday in order to push Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act,” said Dr. L. Ronald Durham, president of the Volusia County Democratic Black Caucus.
“We invite everyone with good will to come join us. We want fill the sides of the bridge with people who understand that without the right to vote we can lose our democracy.”
The Black Democratic Caucus is spearheading the rally. The Volusia County Democratic Party, Daytona Beach/Volusia County and West Volusia NAACP Chapters and Daytona Beach Black Clergy Alliance are joining.
‘Commemorate and protest’
“We are trying to honor the King’s family request to not only be commemorative but to protest. We can’t avoid celebrating the life of King. He fought too hard,” said Kim Brown-Crawford of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee of Florida, which organizes events in Daytona Beach. “We want to educate, advocate and activate.”
Mario Davis, executive director of the Martin Luther King Committee of Florida, said his organization is looking forward to events in DeLand.
“We want to stay focused on and stay mindful of the work and efforts that individuals who have made sacrifices like Dr. King have over the decades,” he said.
In Daytona Beach, the first-ever Community Festival will take place in Daisy Stocking Park at 555 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. The event is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17.
The festival will offer vendors, entertainment, information, education and more. Businesses interested in participating as vendors can visit www.mlkdaytona.org.
During the festival, seven Volusia County School District high school seniors will be honored with scholarships of $1,000.
COVID accommodations
Brown-Crawford emphasized, “We are excited. COVID killed our breakfast and banquet. We want to showcase youth talent. We want to promote local businesses, entrepreneurs and non-profits.”
In DeLand, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Sr. will speak on political engagement and voting rights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Sanctuary Church, 104 Taylor Road.
“We’re doing things a little different, so Bishop Morton will speak,” Davis said. “We will also honor those individuals who have made accomplishments in the community.
“Our march will also focus on voting rights, just as MLK’s family has called for.”
In Ormond Beach, organizers have revised the annual MLK Breakfast. Due to COVID-19, the event is now “Dine and Dash Hot Breakfast to Go.” It will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 17 at the South Ormond Neighborhood Center at 176 Division St. Organizers will also offer coronavirus testing and voter reg- istration.
“We want to stay safe for sure with the ongoing pandemic,” said Tina Carlyle, chair, Ormond Beach MLK Committee. “We also thought it would be fitting to register people to vote with MLK’s family call for action on his birthday .”
Note: Check the listing of MLK vents for dates and times.
DAYTONA BEACH
- Voting Rights Matter: A Peaceful Rally for Voting Rights
Saturday, Jan. 15 at noon. International Speedway Boulevard and Beach Street at the base of the bridge. Volusia County Democratic Black Caucus, Volusia County Democratic Party, Daytona Beach Black Clergy Alliance, Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, West Volusia NAACP.
- Seven Words from the King Inc. presents “An Afternoon of Civil Rights Celebration.” Sunday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m. Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ, 511 Freemont Ave. Seven area pastors will speak.
- “King: A Film Record...Montgomery to Memphis.” Free admission, showings at 2 p.m. Feb. 1 and March 1. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 352 S. Nova Road, Daytona Beach. Sponsored by Zone 3 City Commissioner Quanita May, the Museum of Arts and Sciences and 623 Management Inc.
- “The Trumpet of Conscience: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speaks.” A spoken word and musical experience featuring the greatest speeches of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Saturday, Jan. 15, 4 p.m., at Allen Chapel AME Church, 580 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach. Sponsored by Zone 3 City Commissioner Quanita May, Allen Chapel AME Church and 623 Management Inc.
- MLK Daytona Beach Celebration, Jan. 17 at Allen Chapel AME Church, 580 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach
Prayer, 9:30 a.m.
March, 10 a.m.
Community Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daisy Stocking Park, 555 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach. COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots available. Voter registration/education, giveaways, food trucks, vendors and more. Presented by the MLK Celebration for Florida, Inc.
DELAND
- Community Worship Service, Saturday, Jan. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at The Sanctuary Church, 401 E. Taylor Road. Featuring the MLK Choir and Bishop Paul S. Morton, Sr.
- Historical MLK March in downtown DeLand, 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 17. Meet at DeLand Museum of Arts, 600 N. Woodland Blvd.
- MLK Community Festival Monday Jan. 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Earl Brown Park, 750 S. Alabama Ave.
Includes vendors, entertainment, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and more.
DELTONA
- MLK Breakfast, Saturday, Jan. 15 from noon to 2 p.m. The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH
- MLK Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 a.m. Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 214 N. Myrtle Ave.
- MLK March, Monday at 9 a.m. March from the Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum, 314 Duss St. to Old Fort Park, 115 Julia St.
ORMOND BEACH
- MLK Breakfast to Go Celebration, Monday Jan. 17, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. “Dine and Dash Carry Out Hot Breakfast” (Masks required). South Ormond Neighborhood Center, 176 Division Ave. Also, free COVID-19 testing and voter registration.
