Halifax Health admitted 163 patients suffering traumas during the 2022 Bike Week. Of those, 88 patients were Bike Week related admissions, the hospital related in a statement on Tuesday.
“Halifax Health, the only trauma center in the area saw an increase in patients needing trauma care overall. Contributing to this number were the activities surrounding Bike Week,’’ according to the statement.
While the 88 Bike Week related trauma patients put the center just three patients less than the census during Bike Week 2021, the trauma center saw an increase of trauma alert patients to 106.
According to Lindsay Martin, Director of Nursing, Emergency and Trauma Services, “This was the most trauma team activations we have ever seen during the event. The beautiful weather and more attendees unfortunately resulted in more motorcycle accidents. We appreciate all the highest level of care our team members provided to residents and visitors during the event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.