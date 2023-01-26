Ed Reed’s three and a half weeks as football coach at Bethune-Cookman University was short lived, never really started, and was controversial.
The NFL Hall of Famer faced scrutiny and apologized for media posts criticizing the school’s leadership and working conditions. It ultimately cost him the job.
On Monday, while students protested living conditions and B-CU’s decision not to proceed with contract negotiations with Reed, he was getting his car washed while listening to Frankie Beverly and Maze at Earl’s Shell Quick Stop Carwash & Detailing in Daytona Beach.
“It is about these kids. It’s not about me. I was just a voice that had a platform. I wasn’t going to let them do me wrong. I was just speaking up for the kids. I heard their stories. I heard their cries,” Reed said in an interview with the Daytona Times.
Later that night, Reed was on Roland Martin’s show, “Unfiltered,” to address the situation; he showed plenty of emotion. Interim B-CU President Dr. Lawrence Drake also was on the show.
The two disputed each other’s claims, but three football players appeared on the show and backed Reed.
On Tuesday, B-CU issued a statement from Drake: “To close the chapter on Reed, he was a tremendous player. Still, as we observed him, his behavior was not aligned with the traditions of our founder (Dr. Bethune) and the university.
According to Drake, there were over 50 candidates for the football coaching job, a hire was expected within the next week to 10 days, and a football player would be on the search committee.
Lack of resources cited
In his interview with the Times, Reed reflected on the original agreement and lack of football facilities at B-CU.
“We only agreed on principles; we were going back and forth. We were pretty close,” Reed said. “I knew and I told them that whoever came in here needed these guarantees that what needed to be built would be built.
“The football facilities here aren’t true football facilities. These kids don’t have a locker room, or showers and many more. It’s much more they don’t have.”
Reed weighed in on the original social media post that started the turmoil.
“The crazy part was I always go live on social media for the people that follow me. I was doing a live for them. Nothing made me go and do it,” he explained.
“I’ve been here for three and half weeks. I saw stuff on my first day here that I could have posted. I didn’t come here for that. Somebody recorded me and posted that. I didn’t post that,” Reed added.
Reed said he understood the school’s decision and said it’s not personal.
“They did what they did from a business standpoint. It’s never personal, but you have to see what these kids are fighting for,” he remarked. “You must listen to these kids. It’s not about Ed. Ed was just a voice.
“Martin was a voice. Malcom was a voice. Dr. Bethune started this university for the youth. Her husband left her because he didn’t believe in her vision.”
Reed: Students fear retaliation
Reed said he is aware that students are afraid to speak up because of possible retaliation.
“For me not to be the coach and I got the receipts of this man who is in there. He is evil. I ain’t got to say no names...the AD. I had 30 recruits and families on campus Friday night. He lied to these families,” Reed said. “Talk to these families. Talk to these kids. Interview the kids.
“Why Fox (News) said these kids won’t use their names; they are afraid. They put it out there before and lost their scholarships because they complained. Who does that to kids and y’all mad at curse words.”
According to Reed, B-CU has bigger problems.
“We had ancestors thrown off boats and hung on oak trees. The Ku Klux Klan came to shut the school down while Dr. Bethune was there. We’re mad at curse words while our kids are getting shot down on the streets. We got bigger issues,” he said.
Reed said that he was on his way out of town.
“I am not moving here, only if I was coaching. I missed my son’s basketball games and banquet. I am likely leaving town today,” he said on Monday.
Reed was to replace Terry Sims, who was fired in November after going 4-16 over the past season.
This would have been Reed’s first head coaching job. He would have been the second Hall of Famer to coach the Wildcats. Larry Little was Bethune-Cookman’s head football coach from 1983 to 1991.
Last season, Reed was a special assistant at his alma mater, the University of Miami. He was a standout on their 2001 BCS National Championship team.
He also was an assistant defensive backs coach for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.