The Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr., an educator, pastor and civil rights advocate, died on Father’s Day at age 78.
He was the founder and current dean of the School of Religion at Bethune-Cookman University. Bracy spent more than 40 years at the Daytona Beach-based institution.
Just one day before his death, Bracy served as the grand marshal of the Juneteenth parade in Daytona Beach.
“Dr. Bracy was a pillar of the community. He was an historian. He knew the history of Bethune-Cookman, Dr. [Mary McLeod] Bethune, Juneteenth, Daytona, the civil rights movement and more. He was a walking legend. He was a gentleman and a family man. He was a mentor to every student at Bethune-Cookman for over 40 years,” commented Linda McGee, chair of Daytona Beach’s Juneteenth committee.
Bracy also was the founder of New Covenant Baptist Church in Orlando. He founded the church in 1992 and served as a preacher there until 2015.
In addition, he was a former Orange County NAACP president.
Bracy was a champion of economic development. He founded the Rio Grande Charter School in Orlando and a state-of-the-art senior complex.
His efforts helped created 60 jobs and a corporate wealth of $20 million.
Bracy is survived by two children – former state Senator Randolph Bracy III and current state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis. Mitchell's Funeral Home in Orlando is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being requested for Wright the Vision, Inc., which provides scholarships to Bethune-Cookman’s School of Religion students.
Donations can be mailed to Wright the Vision, Inc., P.O. Box 248, Windermere, FL 34786, or via CashApp at $wrightthevisioninc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.