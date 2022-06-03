Remembering the fallen on Memorial Day
Lohman Funeral Homes held a Memorial Day service on Monday to honor and remember all of the men and women who served in the miliary who made the ultimate sacrifice. The program was held at 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach.

