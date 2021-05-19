Rep. Ramon Alexander, D-Tallahassee, and Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, will be the next two leaders of Florida House Democrats.
The House Democratic caucus on Wednesday elected Alexander to serve as its leader for a two-year period starting after the 2022 elections. The caucus chose Driskell to serve as leader for the two-year period starting after the 2024 elections. Driskell will be the first Black woman to lead the caucus.
The votes came after Rep. Ben Diamond, D-St. Petersburg, decided to run for Congress next year instead of seeking another term in the state House. Diamond had been slated to become House Democratic leader for the term starting in fall 2022.
Driskell graduated undergrad from Harvard University and received her law degree from Georgetown. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Alexander is a graduate of Florida A&M University. He was elected to the Florida House in 2016 and is the first Tallahassee-area Representative to serve in a leadership role since Donald L. Tucker was Speaker of the House from 1974-1978, according to Florida Politics.
Current House Minority Co-leader Bobby DuBose, D-Fort Lauderdale, plans to run in a special election for a congressional seat that opened when U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., died. Co-leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, will be term-limited in 2022. Alexander currently is the Democratic caucus whip, while Driskell is the caucus policy chair.
