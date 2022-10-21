Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division.
Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:
- Volusia County Community Assistance office, 121 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Disaster Recovery Center at the Florida Department of Health, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week
The disaster recovery program is funded by Volusia County’s State Housing Initiatives Partnership program. The purpose of this program is to assist residents who own and occupy their home and have already applied for FEMA assistance. If residents have home-owner insurance, they must have already filed a claim.
Applicants must live in Volusia County, but not within the city limits of Deltona or Daytona Beach. Residents applying for assistance for manufactured homes are eligible only if the home was constructed after June 1994 and the resident owns the land where the home is located.
Applicants’ household income may not exceed 120% of the area median income.
Completed applications may be dropped off in person or mailed to Volusia County Community Assistance, 121 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, FL 32720.
For more information or to request accommodations, contact communityassistance@volusia.org or call 386-736-5955.
How to apply for FEMA assistance
If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, FEMA may be able to help.
To apply, you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to Disaster Assistance dot gov, use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open everyday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
After you apply for FEMA assistance, you will receive an eligibility letter from FEMA. Read that letter carefully. It will outline what you need to do if FEMA wasn’t able to approve assistance. If you have questions or need help, you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call 800-621-3362.
After you apply for FEMA assistance, FEMA will need to know how to reach you as it processes your application. FEMA may need more information. Be sure to let FEMA know if you have a new address, contact information or banking information.
