Storm expected to impact Volusia and Flagler counties
As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday afternoon print press-time, Hurricane Ian was barreling through southwest and south-central Florida.
Ian grew to a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. Early Wednesday, the storms track had shifted to directly impact Daytona Beach.
Days-long event
Ian is expected to impact the state the most on Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly have lingering effects on Friday.
The storms biggest impact locally was expected late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Ian is expected to be down-graded to a tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane when it gets to Volusia and Flagler Counties. It is expected to bring tropical storm force winds and maybe even hurricane force winds with at least 23 inches of rain to Daytona Beach.
On Wednesday morning, A man who would only identify himself as Jack was entering the Wal-Mart in Daytona Beach to get some last-minute storm supplies.
Stocking up
Jack told the Times, “I moved here from New York over a year ago. I still don’t know much about hurricanes. I don’t trust hurricanes. I just want to make sure that the house is stocked up for my family.”
Florida declared a state of emergency on Monday, and Volusia County followed on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the city of Daytona Beach declared a state of emergency, and closed operations and services at 2 p.m.
“Tropical storm winds are expected. We could have hurricane winds. We ask that you plan accordingly. The weather will deteriorate over the week. Things can change as the storms moves up the coast,” said Jim Judge, Volusia County Emergency Management interim director.
“We understand that the power may go out. Those with generators, we know they are wonderful but can be dangerous due to carbon monoxide. Pay attention to safety measures,” Judge added.
Friday curfew
The county has a curfew in place effective on Wednesday from 8 p.m., through 7 a.m. on Friday.
The curfew doesn’t apply to law enforcement, regular business employees, industries or government entities going to and from work as well as emergency workers.
Those who violate the curfew can face fines up to $500 and/or imprisonment in the county jail for 60 days. Sheriff Mike Chitwood addressed the curfew during Tuesday’s press conference.
“This is in place for your safety. This is also so first responders and emergency crews can move about. It’s about community safety. Let’s be responsible and respectable, and let the services work,” he explained.
Those living in RVs, mobile homes and low-lying areas are encouraged to evacuate.
Shelters are open at the following locations:
- Mainland High School, 1255 W. International Speedway Blvd., (general population)
- DeLand High School, 800 N. Hill Ave., DeLand (general population)
- Atlantic High School, 1259 Reed Canal Road, Port Orange (special needs)
- Galaxy Middle School, 2400 Eustace Ave., Deltona (special needs)
Volusia County schools are closed from Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 30. Bethune-Cookman University evacuated campus on Monday and is conducting remote learning. Classes at Daytona State College, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and Stetson University are canceled through Saturday.
Flights in and out of Daytona Beach International were canceled on Wednesday.
Information regarding official shelters and all other emergency information for Daytona Beach and Volusia County can be found on the county’s website, volusia.org/PIN.
