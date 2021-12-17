Retired Daytona businessman Jessie Corbitt dies at 102

Jessie Corbitt, a Daytona Beach centenarian and one of the city’s first Black entrepreneurs, has died at the age of 102. Mr. Corbitt passed away on Dec. 9 at Coastal Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Greenwood Cemetery, 320 White St., Daytona Beach.
A visitation is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, 804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Early days in Daytona
Born on May 5, 1919, in Abbeville, Alabama, Mr. Corbitt was a retired businessman, cab driver and builder/construction worker.
His cab business, Lucky Star Cabs, ran up and down the streets of Daytona from 1946 to 1994.
In a May 2019 interview with the Daytona Times in celebration of his 100th birthday, Mr. Corbitt talked about what it was like driving in Daytona Beach during those times.
“When I first drove cabs in Daytona, Black drivers could take White passengers anywhere, but we couldn’t be stationed on the beach side,” Corbitt recalled. “Blacks couldn’t really go beach side unless working.’’
Encouraged by Dr. Bethune
He also was friends with Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, Bethune-Cookman University’s founder. He said Dr. Bethune encouraged him to go back to school and he enrolled in night school. And an- other proud moment in his life was seeing Jackie Robinson play.
“I didn’t get close enough to talk to him,” he told the Times.
Mr. Corbitt was a member of New St. James Missionary Baptist Church, where he has served in the past as a deacon.
Mr. Corbitt was a testament to the phrase, “You’re only as old as you feel,’ as he told the Times when he turned 100, “I feel good. I feel like I am 16 years old.”
102nd birthday party
His hobbies and interest through life included traveling, gardening, manicuring his lawn and maintaining his home, doing mechanical work. He enjoyed spending time with his family, singing, and he loved to dress up.
To celebrate his 102nd birthday, Mr. Corbitt was honored on May 8 with a drive-by parade in front of his Daytona Beach home. The drive-by party included members of the Sunchasers Motorcycle Club and the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Mr. Corbitt was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine, who passed away in 2010, and his parents, Virgil and Lizzie Corbitt.
Survivors include his son, Charlie (Brenda); daughter, Loretta; nieces, nephews and cousins.
