Honoré w ill address voting rights issues and more at the Sept. 17 event in Daytona.
The Volusia County Democratic Black Caucus is bringing in a renowned military and national security expert as its featured speaker for its Sept. 17 fund-raising gala.
The speaker will be retired United States Army Lt. General Russel L. Honoré.
The event, with the theme, Black & Blue, will be held at the Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.
Honoré is often called upon for his expertise on national security and environmental issues by major news networks in the country.
He was commander of Joint Task Force Katrina, which was in charge of
relief efforts for Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.
Honoré is also a leadership expert, safety and global preparedness authority.
In addition, he is the leader of the U.S. Capitol Complex Security Review. He spent 37 years in the Army, retiring in 2008.
“It’s great timing that he will be our speaker with all the issues going on right now. He’s been on the news in amidst the flooding and water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, just about every night now,” said Kim Brown-Crawford, chair of the event.
“Lt. General Honoré will be speaking on all the issues affecting us from voting rights, voting access, voting restrictions, the Capitol riots, President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and more.”
The Democratic Black Caucus wants residents to hear the speaker as well as help them raise funds for their mission.
“This is our annual fundraiser, which allows us to do our mission. We encourage people to come out, have a good time and also be educated on the issues that affect us all. There is so much at stake this election cycle,” said Brown-Crawford.
A VIP reception is set for 6 p.m. followed by a gala at 7 p.m. The gala is $60 for general seating, $65 for reserved seating and $100 for reserved seating plus the VIP reception.
Tickets for the Black & Blue Gala can be purchased online at www.volusiacountydbc.org. For sponsorship information, send an email to vcdbcgala@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.