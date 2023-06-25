The Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr., a Central Florida pastor, educator and civil rights advocate, died on Father’s Day at age 78.
Bracy was the founder of New Covenant Baptist Church in Orlando which he founded in 1992. He served as a preacher there until 2015.
He also was the founder and current dean of the School of Religion at Bethune-Cookman University. Bracy spent more than 40 years at the Daytona Beach-based institution.
In addition, he was a former Orange County NAACP president.
Just one day before his death, Bracy served as the grand marshal of the Juneteenth parade in Daytona Beach.
“Dr. Bracy was a pillar of the community. He was a historian. He knew the history of Bethune-Cookman, Dr. Bethune, Juneteenth, Daytona, the civil rights movement and more. He was a walking legend. He was a gentleman and a family man. He was a mentor to every student at Bethune-Cookman for over 40 years,” commented Linda McGee, chair of Daytona’s Juneteenth Committee.
Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Orlando, 3000 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando.
A public viewing is scheduled for Friday, June 30, at New Covenant Baptist Church, 2110 S. Rio Grande Ave., Orlando, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Mitchell’s Funeral Home at 501 Fairvilla Road, Orlando, is in charge of arrangements.
Role model and colleague
Lynn Thompson, former vice president of Intercollegiate Athletics at Bethune-Cookman, reflected on Bracy as a mentor and colleague. Thompson spent more than 40 years at B-CU.
“I’ve known Randolph Bracy for over 50 years. He was always destined for greatness. As a youngster, he was one of my role models. He later became my fraternity brother, mentor and colleague. He continued to pour into me and many others.”
“We valued him as a powerful preacher, scholar and orator. I was blessed during my tenure as VP for Athletics and Executive Producer of the B-CU CatEye Network to utilize his gifted voice to narrate some of our greatest productions which will last like his legacy of service and ministry...forever,’’ said Thompson, who also is a filmmaker and documentary producer.
Retired Judge Hubert Grimes, who is a practicing attorney in Volusia County, also knew Bracy. Grimes worked with Bracy when he was B-CU’s attorney and interim president.
“I used to love to hear his voice. He had such a deep and resonating voice. A voice of authority and reasoning. He was a man with a big heart. He was always looking out for his students and tried to help them any way that he could. He did what he could to help point them in the right direction and help them in dealing with their financial issues,” reflected Grimes.
“He was an all-around genuine individual and a good listener. We talked on numerous occasions about issues, whether dealing the school or life in general. He was a man of his word and a great servant of God.
We will certainly miss him. He was a good brother. He was a Black man who loved his people, family and his students,’’ Grimes added.
His degrees and ministry
Bracy also was a champion of economic development. He founded the Rio Grande Charter School in Orlando and a state-of-the-art senior complex.
His efforts helped created 60 jobs and a corporate wealth of $20 million.
The Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. was born on Nov. 4, 1944, in Jacksonville to Randolph Bracy, Sr. and Ethel Bracy.
He was educated in the Jacksonville public school system.
Bracy earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from then Bethune-Cookman College in 1967. He received his master’s degree in education from Florida A&M University in 1970 and went on to earn his doctor in education degree from the University of Florida in 1974.
He earned a Master of Divinity degree from Colgate-Rochester Divinity School in 1982.
Bracy began his ministry in 1977 and was licensed by Bethel Institutional Baptist Church in Jacksonville. In 1982, he was ordained at Bethel Church and became pastor of the First Baptist Church of Paschall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Bracy is survived by his children – former state Senator Randolph Bracy, III and current state Rep. Lavon Bracy Davis.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wright the Vision, Inc., P.O. Box 248, Windermere, FL 34786 or Cash App $wrightthevisioninc.
Write the Vision provides scholarships to Bethune-Cookman University’s School of Religion students.
